The audience at the Lichfield Garrick will get the chance to spice up their lives with a 90s party night out.

The city theatre will host the 90s live show on 1st September.

A spokesperson said:

“The music of a generation brought to life with fantastic vocals, genius costumes and of course all the dance moves you know and love. “From Take That to Oasis, Spice Girls to Supergrass, get ready for this non-stop 90s extravaganza as we set you free and pump up the jam with songs by, Britney Spears, Ricky Martin, The Vengaboys, Bryan Adams, Boyzone, Shania Twain, Aqua, Lou Bega, Eternal, Bewitched, Wet Wet Wet, Ace of Base, 2 Unlimited, S Club 7, Gina G, Pulp, Blur, Shampoo, and many more.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for the show are £33 and can be booked online.