The clock is ticking down to a Lichfield auctioneer selling two collections of classic watches.

The lots are expected to fetch £25,000 when they go under the hamme at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 14th August.

Among the pieces are a ‘racing red’ Michael Schumacher special edition Omega Speedmaster, an Omega Speedmaster Professional Mark II, and a vintage Omega Seamaster chronograph.

There is also a British military issue Hamilton wristwatch bearing the ‘crow’s foot’ broad arrow symbol, a 1970s Aquastar Regate regatta watch with a countdown timer, a vintage Omega LED ‘time computer’ and a retro Jowissa digital timepiece with a brown and orange dial.

Further examples include models by Longines, Tag Heuer, Tudor, Oris, Seiko, Zenith, Chronographe Suisse, Oriosa and Favre Leuba.

Another collection of wristwatches from a separate seller features a stainless steel Glashütte Original, a Rolex Oyster Perpetual with a blue dial, a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso, a diamond set Parmigiani Fleurier and watches by Breguet, Audemars Piguet and Omega.

Watch specialist Ben Winterton said:

“This sale comprehensively covers the whole sphere of collecting timepieces and ticks all the boxes for watch connoisseurs. “Watches have been a popular accessory for more than 100 years. “Styles and designs have changed and timepieces have evolved from simply telling the time and date to incorporating all kinds of features for exploration, emergency and professional sport. “This sale ranges from a detailed assembly of niche and unusual timepieces to a collection of stunning prestige luxury watches. “It is a great example of the versatility of watch collecting. “You don’t have to have a huge bank balance – it’s not about who buys the most expensive, it is about purchasing and enjoying what excites you. “A watch collection could start at £5 or £10 with practically no upwards limit.” Ben Winterton

The full catalogue can be viewed online at www.richardwinterton.co.uk.