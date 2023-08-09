A fundraising bingo night is being hosted by a local group.

Animal Rescue Volunteers will have “eyes down looking” at Alrewas Village Hall on 30th August.

Entry is £5 and includes food. To book, email [email protected]. Tickets for the bingo and a raffle will be cash only on the night.

The group, which will support five animal rescue charities this year, is also running a regular pub quiz at 7.45pm on the second Thursday of every month at The Turnpike in Lichfield.

Entry to the quiz is £2 per person for teams of up to six and places can be booked by calling 01543 264604.