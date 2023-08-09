A Chasewater Railway volunteer has shared his experiences of life at Rugeley Power Station with a former worker at the site as a touring exhibition visited the area.

The heritage railway’s museum hosted Keeping the Lights On, which charts the history of the facility until its recent closure and demolition.

Jay Vernon, who was one of the last to do work experience at the site, met with Gerald Williscroft – the power station’s longest serving member of staff – during the exhibition.

The Chasewater Railway Museum also discovered more about an animated display of the power station, which had been donated with no information. Gerald confirmed it had previously been hosted at in the facility’s reception and used as a teaching aid for schools.

Railway volunteer Jay said:

“I really enjoyed talking to Gerald, swapping reminiscences of working at the power station, and learning more about its history. “Gerald had seen it built and commissioned, while I have seen it closed and demolished. “One of my videos was driving along Williscroft Way, named in honour of Gerald – and I hope one of the roads on the new estate being built on the site is given that name.” Jay Vernon

Curator Barry Bull said he was also able to learn from Gerard more about how ash from the power station was used at Chasewater to help form the landscape the museum now stands on.

“I remember seeing the lorries coming over our railway crossing bringing material to build up the land, but until Gerald’s visit we had no idea it was ash from Rugeley Power Station. “Chatting to Gerald I discovered he had worked in one of the local coal mines before the power station. “He recognised faces and places in the book we have on West Cannock Mine, and it was a pleasure to give him a preview of our new Coal and Railways gallery currently under construction.” Barry Bull

Keeping the Lights On will now move on to libraries in Heath Hayes, Cannock, Rugeley, Brereton and Hednesford over the coming months.