County council chiefs say more than £17million of consumer harm in Staffordshire has been prevented by Trading Standards teams in the past year.

Work has included the seizure of counterfeit goods and efforts to crack down on rogue traders and scam callers.

Around £1million worth of illegal cigarettes have been taken off the streets, while more than 9,400 potentially unsafe vapes have been removed from sale.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said: