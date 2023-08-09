A food business has welcomed Lichfield’s MP to learn more about their work to create recyclable packaging for their products.

Wiltshire Farm Foods uses a “closed-loop recycling programme” which sees its containers collected from customers to be reused in new trays.

Michael Fabricant heard about how the company, which has a depot in Lichfield, also opts not to use a cardboard sleeve on meals in order to further reduce packaging waste.

Lee Sheppard, from Wiltshire Farm Foods, said:

“Our closed-loop recycling scheme demonstrates the serious approach we’ve taken to reducing waste within our packaging. “It’s why we’ve never used cardboard sleeves for our meals, so the only thing we leave with the customer is the film lid. “In just over one year of operation, we have successfully collected over ten million meal trays back from our customers and are seeing collection rates close to 50%, with a 100% guarantee that all of the trays collected are reformed into new trays.” Lee Sheppard, Wiltshire Farm Foods

The company delivers prepared meals to more than 150,000 customers nationwide, including around 11,400 people aged over 75 living in the Lichfield constituency area.

The Conservative MP said: