Residents in Lichfield and Burntwood have been able to access advice on coping with the cost of living crisis at local drop-in sessions.
They took place at District Council House and Burntwood Leisure Centre, with visitors able to get support from officers at the local authority and other service providers.
Advice was available on issues such as housing benefit, council tax exemptions, debt and help to prevent homelessness. There was also information on offer on recycling and access to emergency food bank vouchers.
Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:
“It is essential that we work with our partners to help residents with their cost-of-living queries and concerns.
“Residents have reported back that the pilot events were worthwhile, and that it helped to be able to see a variety of service providers in one place.
“Following these two pilots a series of regular drop-in events are now being planned.”Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council