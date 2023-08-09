Residents in Lichfield and Burntwood have been able to access advice on coping with the cost of living crisis at local drop-in sessions.

They took place at District Council House and Burntwood Leisure Centre, with visitors able to get support from officers at the local authority and other service providers.

Advice was available on issues such as housing benefit, council tax exemptions, debt and help to prevent homelessness. There was also information on offer on recycling and access to emergency food bank vouchers.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said: