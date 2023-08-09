The St Chad statue at Lichfield Cathedral
Lichfield Cathedral

People bereaved by suicide are being invited to a memorial event in Lichfield next month.

The ceremony will take place at Lichfield Cathedral at 5.30pm on 10th September.

A spokesperson for organisers Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide said:

“Join us on World Suicide Prevention Day to remember those we have lost to suicide.”



The event will feature poetry, music, survivor stories and a photo montage.

People can book to attend online and find out more on the Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide website.

