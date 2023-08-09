Thousands of people have attended a celebration of the legacy of the Windrush Generation at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Carnival Windrush took visitors on a cultural journey to the Caribbean with poetry readings, music and dance

The free event, organised in collaboration with Black Voices explored the legacy of the HMT Empire Windrush which arrived on UK shores 75-years ago, and the significant role the Windrush Generation played in rebuilding the country after the Second World War.

Rachel Smith, head of learning and participation at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Carnival Windrush brought the Caribbean spirit to the Arboretum, with visitors treated to a magnificent display of colours, music and sound. “It was incredible to welcome thousands of people to the site, many of them first-time visitors, for a magnificent cultural celebration of the legacy of the Windrush Generation. “Together we explored how this pioneering group of migrants helped to shape modern Britain, not only making unprecedented economic contributions to society, but leaving a lasting cultural impact.” Rachel Smith, National Memorial Arboretum

The event was hosted by radio presenter Nikki Tapper and featured live performances from the Black Voices, ACE Dance and Music, the Notebenders and the Reggaelators.

There was also a debut performance of We Honour You by an ensemble of more than 200 singers, including member of Lichfield Gospel Choir.

Carol Pemberton MBE, founder of Black Voices, said: