Time is running out for people to sign up for membership of local leisure centres without having to pay a joining fee.

From 1st September, the £20 payment will be reinstated for new members at both Friary Grange Leisure Centre and Burntwood Leisure Centre.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, said:

“The district’s leisure centres are a great place for residents of all ages to come to, boosting their physical health and mental wellbeing. “A wide range of membership packages are on offer and there is no joining fee until September so now is the best time to sign up and save.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Full details of the leisure membership packages are available at www.activelichfield.co.uk/venues/burntwood/memberships.

Burntwood Leisure Centre’s manager, Lloyd Sanders, said: