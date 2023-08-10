A councillor has spoken of his battle with alcohol which saw him go from dinners with Prime Ministers to the brink of homelessness.

Cllr Thomas Lougbrough-Rudd, who represents Burntwood North at Staffordshire County Council, has revealed how the situation had spiralled out of control following the death of his grandfather – and had also seen him use cannabis on occasions.

He said that alcohol had led to him considering taking his own life.

But having been clean and sober a year, Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd said he was keen to speak publicly about his battle with drink.

“The alcohol was the worst because that’s what destroyed me. “I went from having dinners with the prime minister in October 2021, to near homelessness. “I got to see despair, but I just fought through it.” Cllr Thomas Loughborough-Rudd, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Loughborough-Rudd had previously been a Conservative member of Staffordshire County Council before becoming independent in the wake of controversy surrounding funding he was given for a tree planting project which never materialised.

He subsequently resigned from Burntwood Town Council and Hammerwich Parish Council, but remained as a member of the county council.

Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd said he had been able to turn his life around with the help of Better Way Recovery.

“I made the decision that this can’t be allowed to get worse. I needed help. “I was really nervous about getting help – but I was met with love and respect. “The 12-step programme was phenomenal for me. At first I thought it wasn’t for me, I can’t do that – but I did. “I learned I can do it, because that’s what you’ve got to do. The most important thing with addiction is you’ve got to reach out for help. “It helps you realise you’re not a bad person, you’re an addict. I’ve always believed in redemption, and now I believe in it for myself. “I used to look at my calendar as a calendar of doom, but now I can look back at every single day from the past year and think of it as a calendar of hope. “I can’t believe I’m here, but it’s a chance to be a better person and make amends. If I can do it, so can anyone else.” Cllr Thomas Loughborough-Rudd, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd says his mental health is now greatly improved and he’s regained confidence in himself.