A housebuilder says a new development in Lichfield will see £5.1million invested into the local community.

Redrow will build 468 new homes as part of the Curborough Lakes scheme off Watery Lane.

The company said around £950,000 would be spent improving transport links, including work at the Trent Valley roundabout.

A further £4million will be spent improving local schools.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director at Redrow Midlands, said:

“As part of our dedication to building thriving communities, we are delighted to be supporting the growth of Curborough, not only by providing much needed new homes but also by investing more than £5.1million into the local area. “We know that by investing in this amazing area both new residents and those in surrounding neighbourhoods will be able to benefit from improved services and local facilities. “We look forward to watching this community thrive and grow.”

Work on the new homes is set to begin in September on the 107-acre site.

Planning permission has also recently been granted for the development of a local centre off Watery Lane.