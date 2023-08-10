An illustrated talk will highlight the role of four key figures in Lichfield’s history.

Jono Oates will discuss The Four Georgian Greats of Lichfield at Erasmus Darwin House on 23rd August.

A spokesperson said:

“In the middle of the 18th century, Lichfield was at the height of its popularity and was one of the most well-known places in England. “This was party due to four of the most influential people in the country who were born or lived in Lichfield. “This illustrated talk by local historian Jono Oates provides profiles of the famous four – Erasmus Darwin, Anna Seward, Samuel Johnson and David Garrick.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

Tickets are £10 and include tea or coffee. For more details and to book, visit the Erasmus Darwin House website.