A Lichfield business chief has been awarded an honorary doctorate.

Rowan Crozier, CEO of 161-year-old metal engineering business Brandauer, received the accolade from Birmingham City University for his contribution to industry and academia.

The boss of the precision tooling and metal stamping specialist, which produces millions of parts that are sent to more than 26 countries across the world every week, is also being recognised for his commitment to developing the engineers of the future through his work with the university’s School of Engineering and the Built Environment.

Rowan said:

“I am shocked and proud to receive this recognition. I hope that it inspires all new graduating engineers into a career in UK manufacturing – and especially consider the unlimited possibilities of working at a small to medium sized enterprise. “Thank you to Birmingham City University – and I hope students and graduates always keep innovation at the heart of everything they do.” Rowan Crozier

Professor Hanifa Shah, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environment at Birmingham City University, said: