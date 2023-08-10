The owner of a shoe shop in Lichfield fears the business could be killed off by planned changes to the city centre.

Adam Lumb’s family have run Friary Shoes for almost 120 years, but its current shop on in the Three Spires shopping centre is one of six units the council is taking over as part of its Birmingham Road development plans.

Mr Lumb said they found on Facebook that nearby shops will be knocked down to make way for a link through to the site where the bus station currently stands.

He said:

“The multi-storey car park is going to be knocked down as well – it’s going to be a big open space to get ready for the Birmingham Road project. “We have had several conversations with our current landlord and Lichfield District Council over the last couple of weeks. “We’ve been reassured that our building and next door to us are not going to be knocked down in the first phase. I don’t know if they’re going to be knocked down later.” Adam Lumb

The lease has five years remaining, and Mr Lumb said he has been told nothing will happen to the building in that time.

He hopes to continue trading at the site, but says it is unclear whether he’ll be able to renew the lease beyond 2028.

“We’ve got five years left on our lease, so nothing is going to happen to us within those five years – that’s what we’ve been promised. “The last thing we thought was going to happen was they were going to demolish the building. “It’s still very much up in the air. There’s just a lot of uncertainty.” Adam Lumb

Mr Lumb said he hopes the council won’t turf them out due to the heritage of Friary Shoes and the fact it has been owned by the same family for longer than any other retailer in the city.

He added that the uncertainty was proving distressing for employees and members of his family.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of history there and we attract a lot of footfall – particularly at this time of year when it’s back to school. “Since we found out a month or two ago that this is going to happen, it’s been so distressing because it’s been in my family all that time. “I spoke to my mother, she’s 81, and she was distraught about what’s going to happen. “As a business we’ve gone through two world wars, we’ve gone through covid and we’ve gone through recession – hopefully the council aren’t going to put us out of business. “We are in discussions, but it has been very distressing for us and for the 34 staff we currently have. “The most distressing part is finding out, not through anyone from the council coming to see us but just basically finding out on Facebook. “We’ve since had meetings and they’ve apologised to us, but if they’d come to us in the first place and involved us in the whole process that would’ve been a lot better. Adam Lumb

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council confirmed there are no current plans to demolish the unit – and that it is currently negotiating an exchange of leases in order to progress with its plans.