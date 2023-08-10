People are being invited to have their say on how unpaid carers should be supported in Staffordshire.

The county council and Integrated Care Board are currently developing a five-year plan – and feedback from the survey will be used to help shape the proposals.

It aims to provide an understanding of how carers can be best supported and what services they may require to continue being a carer, whilst staying healthy and happy.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and cre at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Informal carers do a wonderful job in providing care for loved ones or even friends and neighbours and are a vital part of the care sector. “Making sure this army of carers are supported and they know about and can access the support they need to care every day is incredibly important. Being happy and healthy is so important for carers, along with being able to lead more independent lives outside of caring. “It’s also important that in more crisis situations, carers have somewhere and someone to turn to for help. “Understanding the needs of carers is a priority for the county council, so whether you help someone with continuous care or on a less regular basis, you can help shape our plans. “Please take a few minutes to complete the survey and together we’ll make sure we have the right support in place.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

Young carers aged under 18 can also get involved through young carers groups run by the Staffordshire Together for Carers Service. Those who aren’t already a member of a support group can contact [email protected] or by calling 0300 303 0621.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We have lots of young carers out there helping to look after parents and relatives and it’s vital we support them as they face their own unique challenges. “We already provide a range of support through the Staffordshire Together for Carers Service but we’d like to find out what’s most important to them. “I’d urge any young person who cares for someone to get in touch with the service and have their say through the young carers groups.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The Staffordshire Carers Survey is available here. The deadline for submissions is 18th September.