A MasterChef winner will be visiting Lichfield for a fine dining event.

Dan Lee will be at Thyme Kitchen on 18th August for the Sauce Supper Club session.

The 29-year-old private chef, who has previously worked at Michelin-starred restaurant Table 65 in Singapore, won the professional version of the hit TV show in 2021 after impressing judges Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti and Gregg Wallace.

At the Lichfield event he will cook a five course tasting menu featuring laab flatbread with som tam, poached chicken, sambal, choi sum, grey mullet, thai turmeric sauce, coconut and kaffir lime.

A spokesperson said:

“If you fancy a night full of flavour with some incredible South-East Asian influenced dishes this one is for you.” Sauce Supper Club spokesperson

Tickets are £75 and can be booked online at www.saucesupperclub.co.uk.

The event is part of a monthly series of pop ups at Thyme Kitchen, with future evenings featuring the likes of James Toth and Gareth Ward.