A councillor says all political parties need to work together to help tackle the issue of food insecurity across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Members of Lichfield District Council unanimously agreed to back a motion on the issue at a recent meeting.

Cllr Sharon Taylor, who represents the Boney Hay and Central ward, said supporting efforts to reduce the need for food banks was a responsibility of all councillors.

She said:

“I am proud to be part of a council that works together, voting as one to tackle food insecurity wholeheartedly. “Food uncertainty is impacting many residents in Lichfield district right now. We are blessed to have the support of several well-established food banks, groups and services staffed by an army of volunteers doing tireless work. “To support these groups and our communities by forming a district-wide food partnership – a network of partners who will work together to address food insecurity. “We aim to listen and learn from their experience, map the district services, identify gaps in service and any issues, and explore support and solutions. Building on their outstanding work, enabling them to grow “Working with all parties and with the support of the councillor officers to develop a plan of action for the next four years to address food insecurity and fight hunger in every corner of Lichfield district.” Cllr Sharon Taylor, Lichfield District Council

The motion on tackling food injustice was put forward by Labour group leader Cllr Sue Woodward.

She said: