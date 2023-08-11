A councillor says all political parties need to work together to help tackle the issue of food insecurity across Lichfield and Burntwood.
Members of Lichfield District Council unanimously agreed to back a motion on the issue at a recent meeting.
Cllr Sharon Taylor, who represents the Boney Hay and Central ward, said supporting efforts to reduce the need for food banks was a responsibility of all councillors.
She said:
“I am proud to be part of a council that works together, voting as one to tackle food insecurity wholeheartedly.
“Food uncertainty is impacting many residents in Lichfield district right now. We are blessed to have the support of several well-established food banks, groups and services staffed by an army of volunteers doing tireless work.
“To support these groups and our communities by forming a district-wide food partnership – a network of partners who will work together to address food insecurity.
“We aim to listen and learn from their experience, map the district services, identify gaps in service and any issues, and explore support and solutions. Building on their outstanding work, enabling them to grow
“Working with all parties and with the support of the councillor officers to develop a plan of action for the next four years to address food insecurity and fight hunger in every corner of Lichfield district.”Cllr Sharon Taylor, Lichfield District Council
The motion on tackling food injustice was put forward by Labour group leader Cllr Sue Woodward.
She said:
“I’m pleased to say the motion received unanimous support.
“Recent figures announced that nationally around one in 20 adults reported that in the last two weeks they had run out of food and were not able to afford more.
This percentage grew higher in groups receiving support from charities, single parents, adults receiving benefits or some form of financial support, African-Caribbean or Black British adults, renters and disabled adults.”Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council
So why is it not widely known or ever mentioned that LDC is a referral agent to SCC for those in need of support to receive a £65 supermarket voucher to spend in a supermarket of your choice under the Household Support Fund that was agreed by SCC on the 17th May 2023?
It is great to see local councillors coming together to tackle food injustice. Such a shame our local MP doesn’t show the same willingness to act. If the Tories were more flexible on allowing seasonal migrant workers to make up the shortfall in farm labour and supported better pay and conditions to attract more British workers into the industry, we could produce more food in the UK to ease the situation. Food security starts with agricultural policy. Incompetent Tories have failed farmers and failed British families.
The maximum state benefit cap outside of London for a couple is £1835 per month and £1230 for a single adult.
In that context more help and support should be given to people who are using food banks to ensure they getting everything they are able to claim. The benefits system is complex but people should be able to buy food given the amounts available.
More needs to be done to help people prioritise and manage their finances. We’re developing a culture of people being dependent on the state rather than themselves to improve their situations which isn’t sustainable in the long term
In the short term this is a small step in the right direction, but nothing more than that