The leader of Staffordshire County Council is hoping residents will be cheering on England’s women as they continue their FIFA World Cup journey.
The Lionesses, who use St George’s Park in the county as their base, will take on Columbia in the quarter-final tomorrow (12th August).
The game will kick off at 11.30am UK time, with a win putting them into a semi-final against either 2019 finalists France or tournament co-hosts Australia.
Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, wants people to cheer on the Lionesses as they look to achieve another victory.
“Last summer we cheered on our Lionesses as they won the Euros, beating Germany 2-1 in the final, and now we’re hoping for similar success in the World Cup.
“We’re incredibly proud to be the home of St George’s Park and our national football teams, where they do much of their pre-tournament planning and training.
“It’s an inspiring place and should the Lionesses go all the way and lift the cup, we can say that Staffordshire helped get them there.
“I do hope people are able to tune in and cheer them on against Columbia on Saturday morning.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council