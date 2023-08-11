The leader of Staffordshire County Council is hoping residents will be cheering on England’s women as they continue their FIFA World Cup journey.

The Lionesses, who use St George’s Park in the county as their base, will take on Columbia in the quarter-final tomorrow (12th August).

The game will kick off at 11.30am UK time, with a win putting them into a semi-final against either 2019 finalists France or tournament co-hosts Australia.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, wants people to cheer on the Lionesses as they look to achieve another victory.