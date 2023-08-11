People have found out more about plans to build a new leisure centre in Lichfield at a drop-in event in the city.

Lichfield Guildhall welcomed residents to look at concept visuals and speak to project officers from Lichfield District Council and the design team from ReCreation.

Attendees included those living near the development site at Stychbrook Park, current users of Friary Grange Leisure Centre and representatives from sports and leisure clubs in the district.

The council said that while some welcomed the new facilities, others living near the site raised concerns about noise, light and traffic. The local authority said it would now look at what mitigations could be put in place.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, said:

“I’d like to thank everyone who came along to this first drop-in session. “More than 100 people attended to learn more about the leisure centre development. “We know how important good facilities are to our residents and are determined to deliver the best leisure centre that we can to replace the ageing Friary Grange. “Further drop-in events will be planned and communicated as soon as possible.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

More details on the leisure centre project are available at www.activelichfield.co.uk/stychbrookpark.