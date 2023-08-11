Staffordshire businesses are helping to tackle climate change thanks to funding worth £1.1million.

The county council’s Low Carbon Business Evolution Programme (LCBEP) in partnership with Staffordshire Business and Environment Network (SBEN) has supported over 350 companies with free energy efficiency reviews as well as providing grants.

The programme, which is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and Midlands Engine, is estimated to reduce carbon emissions by over 2,250 tonnes annually.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said: