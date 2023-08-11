An initiative launched by HS2 is hoping to get more women to consider a career in the construction industry.

The partnership with not-for-profit group Women into Construction (WiC) features a four-week training programme.

Starting in October, it will combine two weeks of training with a two week work placement with HS2 and one to one support.

Childcare and transport costs are both provided while on placement, with bosses hoping the scheme will encourage women wanting to return to the workplace or start a new career to consider taking part.

Those who complete the course will gain a construction skills accreditation that enables them to work on site.

Beatriz Ramos Albert, HS2’s corporate responsibility and sustainability apprentice who is co-ordinating the programme, said:

“Our partnership with WiC is now in its fourth year and we’ve supported local women from a broad range of backgrounds, whether university graduates, or new mums returning to the workplace, to start new careers. “I’d encourage anyone looking for help to get back into work to come along to our information day. “The four-week course is free of charge and is a great way for women to boost their confidence, gain experience and link up with companies in our supply chain that are actively recruiting.” Beatriz Ramos Albert

The HS2 project currently sees 9,750 people in the Midlands to help build the high speed rail line.

Jacqui Wordsworth, director of business development at Women into Construction, said:

“We are delighted to be delivering another employment programme with HS2, as part of our longstanding partnership with them. “The bespoke programme has been carefully created with HS2 to provide women with a fantastic opportunity to understand more about the world of construction and equip them with key skills they need to progress their careers. “We are very grateful to HS2 for the commitment they have shown in helping to address the gender imbalance which exists in the industry and we look forward to welcoming more women onto the programme.” Jacqui Wordsworth

For more information about the free employment programme, visit the Women in Construction website.