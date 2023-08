Lichfield City will kick off their league campaign with a home clash against Congleton Town.

Ivor Green’s men will be looking to shrug off their disappointment in the FA Cup last weekend as they begin the Midland Football League Premier Division season.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm tomorrow (12th August).

Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions. Under 16s go free with a paying adult.