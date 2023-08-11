Work to revamp a major junction in Lichfield has moved to the next phase.

Staffordshire County Council is carrying out resurfacing work along Eastern Avenue as part of an £800,000 scheme which will also see the installation of new traffic lights.

The road will be closed overnight from 14th August to 1st September.

This will allow crews to work from the western end of Eastern Avenue and make their way towards Grange Lane.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“This is an important scheme for Lichfield and is one of many we are carrying out to improve journeys across Staffordshire. “Work is progressing well as we move into this last phase and we’re on schedule to get things finished ready for the start of the new school year at the beginning of September. “Once complete, drivers can look forward to smoother journeys and pedestrians and cyclists will benefit from an improved experience, especially around the local school. “Once again, I would like to thank people for their co-operation while the work is being carried out.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Funding for the scheme was secured from the HS2 road safety fund and a recently successful Department for Transport grant.

The new traffic lights are being installed after a petition from local residents in the wake of a motorcyclist’s death in a crash at the junction in 2021.

More details on the roadworks are available on the county council’s website.