Chasetown will be hoping to get off to a flying start as they begin their league season this weekend.

Mark Swann’s men travel to Runcorn Linnets today (12th August) for a campaign they hope will end in promotion.

The Scholars went close last season, but have seen two key figures depart since. Keeper Curtis Pond has joined Hereford while Ryan Wynter has made the switch to Halesowen Town.

But Chasetown have bolstered their own ranks, with Matt Sargeant arriving to compete with James Wren for the number one spot between the sticks.

Elsewhere, Luke McGinnell and Tom Turton have also been added to the squad, along with forward Levi Rowley.

Kick-off at the Apec Taxis Stadium is at 3pm. Admission is £10 adults, £7 concessions and £2 under 18s.C