A tribute to the Windrush Generation will feature when the Illuminated Arboretum attraction returns later this year.

Tickets are on sale for the annual event which sees visitors to the National Memorial Arboretum enjoy a light trail through the site.

Illuminated Arboretum will feature several new displays, including a multisensory tribute to the Windrush Generation commemorating the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush on UK shores.

Neill Martin-Hoare said:

“It might still be summer holidays, but we know people are eager to secure their place at Illuminated Arboretum, an annual must-do festive experience for many families. “Following a new route, this stunning light trail will feature a whole range of multisensory installations to create a truly magical experience for visitors of all ages. “However, it is the interaction with the memorials at the nation’s year-round place to remember that makes Illuminated Arboretum so special and unique. “Each year we introduce new elements that reflect on key commemorations from the year. In 2022 we featured a poignant tribute to the 255 British service personnel who lost their lives in the Falklands War 40 years before, and this year we are looking forward to sharing an audio-visual celebration of the legacy and contribution of the Windrush generation on British history, culture, and identity.” Neill Martin-Hoare

Illuminated Arboretum takes place from 7th to 23rd December. Tickets cost £19 for adults and £9 for children, with under 5s and carers going free, if booked before 5th November. For details visit the arboretum website.