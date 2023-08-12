People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to have their say on proposals for new boundaries for Staffordshire County Council.

The Local Government Boundary Commission (LGBC) is reviewing existing divisions with a view to ensuring that councillors represent a similar number of residents.

The proposal is that there should continue to be 62 county councillors in Staffordshire, but a consultation will now take place on the plans until 16th October.

Cllr Alan White, leader at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s really important that we have a fair and effective democratic process in Staffordshire that gives all our communities a say in how the council is run. “The proposals will help make sure we have a fair and equal process when it comes to local council elections while helping us maintain community identity for years to come. “All county councillors have been involved in the process and we continue to work closely with our district and borough colleagues. “It’s vital that we get these proposals right and I would urge both residents and organisations to have their say.” Cllr Alan White

Launching the consultation, Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said:

“We want people in Staffordshire to help us. We have drawn up proposals for new divisions in Staffordshire and e want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. “We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people. “Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions. It’s easy to get involved.” Prof Colin Mellors

Further details on the proposals, an interactive map showing the new divisions, and how to have your say are available here.

Any changes will come into force in 2025.