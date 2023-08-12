Plans to convert offices in Lichfield city centre into apartments have been rejected.

The proposals were put forward for 10 Bore Street – but Lichfield District Council has refused listed building consent for the work.

The changes would have seen four one bedroom apartments created.

But a decision notice said the work would have had too great an impact on the building.

“The proposed extension, due to its size and design would detrimentally affect the appearance of the Grade II listed building, 10, Bore Street. “Moreover, the proposal would also result in the removal of a considerable amount of historic fabric which would harm the special interest and significance of the designate heritage asset. “The proposal would not preserve the Grade II listed building or any features which it possesses.” Planning decision notice

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.