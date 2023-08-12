A hit show celebrating the work of Victoria Wood is returning to Lichfield.

The Garrick will host Looking for Me Friend on 19th September.

The show stars Paulus The Cabaret Geek from BBC’s Altogether Now with accompanist Michael Roulston.

A spokesperson said:

“The most feel-good show in town has served up nostalgia, music and laughter at the Edinburgh Fringe, sold out venues across the UK, and had the seal of approval from Victoria’s colleagues, school-chums and fans. “Join the boys as they take you on a whistle-stop tour of 21 of Victoria’s best-loved songs, including the hilarious Ballad of Barry and Freda, and the classic It Would Never Have Worked. “Dust off your stilettos and oven glove – and don’t forget the custard creams.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £22 and can be booked online.