People in villages near Lichfield are being invited to discuss local crime concerns.
PCSO Davina Hickman will be at Clifton Campville Village Hall from 10.30am to 11.30am on 21st August.
At the same time on the following day she will be at Elford Village Hall.
The final session will take place at Haunton Church Hall from 10.30am to 11.30am.
PCSO Hickman said:
“Please pop in to say hello to put a face to name, and hopefully I will be able to help on any matters that may be concerning people as well as providing crime prevention advice.”PCSO Davina Hickman, Staffordshire Police