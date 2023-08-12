People in villages near Lichfield are being invited to discuss local crime concerns.

PCSO Davina Hickman will be at Clifton Campville Village Hall from 10.30am to 11.30am on 21st August.

At the same time on the following day she will be at Elford Village Hall.

The final session will take place at Haunton Church Hall from 10.30am to 11.30am.

PCSO Hickman said: