A site manager at a Fradley housing development has won a national accolade.

Scott Walker, 31, was recognised with a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National Housebuilding Council (NHBC).

The awards rate site managers against criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail.

Scott, who joined Barratt Homes over 13 years ago, was recognised for his work on the Fradley Manor development.

He said:

“It feels incredible to be named a winner. The team at Fradley Manor has been great, everyone gets on brilliantly and we’re all over the moon. “It has truly been an amazing year so far and I’d like to thank the site team and our contractors for helping to achieve this award.” Scott Walker

Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from over 11,000 entrants.

Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: