Jack Langston netted his 100th Chasetown league goal as The Scholars got their season off to a winning start.

Luke Yates was also on target as Mark Swann’s men secured a 2-1 victory at Runcorn Linnets.

Runcorn started brightly and Chasetown had to restrict the hosts to shooting from long range, two of which were straight at goalkeeper James Wren.

The visitors gradually got themselves into the game and two looped headers from Danny O’Callaghan and Luke Yates were narrowly over the crossbar.

At the start of the second half, Chasetown took a dramatic lead. Langston eyed up the goal from 25 yards and his right foot drive eluded Bayleigh Passant in the home goal.

Four minutes later and The Scholars were 2-0 ahead. Neat build up play from Jayden Campbell set up Luke Yates who shimmied past the keeper and fired into the roof of the net.

Linnets reduced the deficit in the 68th minute when the two substitutes combined with Kenny Brown teeing up Levi Chiduku who drove past Wren.

Chasetown sub Levi Rowley warmed the gloves of the home keeper within seconds of coming on.

Sub Alex Melbourne then had two stabs at goal from a corner as the visitors tried to restore some daylight.

Lewis Doyle almost sneaked a late equaliser with a dipping effort that was narrowly wide of the corner of post and crossbar.

In the final minute of stoppage time, a mishit clearance fell nicely to Jacques Welsh whose volley was superbly palmed over by Wren.