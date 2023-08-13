A goal in either half saw Lichfield City get their league campaign off to a winning start.

Dan Smith and Jack Edwards were on the scoresheet as Ivor Green’s men claimed all three points against visitors Congleton Town.

City got off to a bright start when Liam Kirton sent two efforts just wide before Edwards almost broke the deadlock when his goalbound free-kick was deflected past the post.

Jamie Elkes went even closer for Lichfield when his header came back off the crossbar.

The breakthrough eventually came on 34 minutes when Kirton found Edwards who gave the keeper no chance.

Congleton forced a series of corners before the break but the City defence held firm.

Lichfield rode their luck early in the second period as a header was cleared off the line with the visitors searching for a leveller.

Kirton then saw a header go wide of the post before James Beeson was forced to make a smart save at the other end.

The next goal looked like being crucial – and it went Lichfield’s way with 20 minutes to go when Kirton found Edwards who crossed for Smith to power home at the back post.

Congleton continued to look for a way back into the game and saw an effort hit the bar and another strike go over the top.

Beeson produced a smart save late on before the visitors eventually beat the City stopper – only for it to be ruled out for a foul.

The Lichfield keeper still had time to shine after Congleton were awarded a late penalty. Beeson produced a fantastic stop low to his left to preserve the clean sheet.