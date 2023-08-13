A Lichfield councillor says a failure to tackle the social care crisis is having a “disastrous” impact on local NHS services.

Cllr Richard Henshaw, a retired GP, made his comments after research by the Liberal Democrats found hospitals in the area were losing 628 bed days due to patients unable to be discharged

Although medically fit, those occupying hospital beds were unable to be moved to care settings.

Cllr Henshaw, who spent 24 years as a local GP, said:

“These worrying figures show the disastrous impact the social care crisis is having on our local health services. “Far too many elderly and vulnerable people are ending up stuck in hospital when they are ready to leave, because there simply isn’t the care available for them at home or in the community. “This is causing unneeded pain and distress while piling even more pressure on our already overstretched hospitals.” Cllr Richard Henshaw, Lichfield District Council

The Lib Dems have called for the introduction of a carer’s minimum wage.

They say such a move – which would set the figure at £2 above the standard minimum wage – would help fill the number of job vacancies in the care sector.

Cllr Henshaw, who represents the Leomansley ward at Lichfield District Council, said: