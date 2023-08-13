Permission has been refused for the construction of a new holiday let in Elford.

The plans would have seen a detached two bedroom property built off Elford Road.

But Lichfield District Council refused planning permission over concerns about the location.

A decision notice said:

“The tourism related development proposed in relation to the erection of a building to be used as a holiday let and associated works would occupy a site outside any settlement boundary defined in the Local Plan where the absence of any immediate local facilities would necessitate use of private motor vehicles as the predominant mode of transport. “The scheme would fail to constitute sustainable development. “The proposed development would also introduce built form and associated engineering operations on an area of otherwise attractive and relatively open countryside which would be severely detrimental to the visual amenities of this locality.” Planning decision notice

