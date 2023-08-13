Plans for a new junction on a main road into Lichfield have been submitted.

If approved the works would see a new access from London Road to serve the employment element of the development proposed for land off Cricket Lane.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed development comprises the creation of a new signalised junction arrangement, together with carriageway widening to London Road and a new right-hand turn lane for vehicles turning into the site approaching from Swinfen Island.” Planning statement

The work would also see removal of 181 metres of hedgerow and replanting of 157 metres, as well as the creation of a new pathway.

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.