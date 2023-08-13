Police say they are cracking down on young people “tearing around” on motorbikes in Lichfield without helmets.
Officers say they will target those riding without the correct equipment or documentation.
PCSO Rosie Sawyer, from Staffordshire Police said:
“Our officers will be out to deter this behaviour, and anybody found to be riding a motorbike without the correct documentation will be subject to enforcement action and the seizure of their motorbike.
“Anyone who has any information that will assist us in identifying those responsible please report to us via 101.”PCSO Rosie Sawyers, Staffordshire Police
Not just the motorbikes… We have had quad bikes racing at speed doing wheelies along Curborough Road.
Excuse me.we don’t have any police in Lichfield.l can’t remember when l last saw one.and these motorbike riders know this.