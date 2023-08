People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to nominate local councillors for a national award.

The Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA Cllr Awards will be handed out at a ceremony in London in November.

There are five categories up for grabs – Community Champion, Leader of the Year, Young Councillor of the Year , Resilience Champion and Lifetime Legend.

Nominations are open until 22nd September. Details on how to put someone forward for the awards are available here.