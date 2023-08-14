Chasetown have paid tribute to the club’s heritage after unveiling their new kit.

The Scholars donned the new Luke 1977 strip during the weekend’s win at Runcorn Linnets.

The kit features a striped theme in blue for the home design with the same feature in the red away shirt.

In the early days of the club’s history a number of their shirts had featured a pinstripe or stripe style.

Mark Swann’s men will be back in their new strip for their encounter with Leek Town tomorrow (15th August).

Although the fixture is a home game, the club will be playing at Boldmere St Michaels’ Trevor Brown Memorial Ground while work to install a new artificial pitch takes place at The Scholars Ground.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 7.45pm. Admission is £10 adults, £7 concessions and £2 under 16s.