Guitarist and composer Juan Martin will perform in Lichfield next month.

With a back catalogue containing 20 albums, he will showcase his compositions – which are based in the tradition of flamenco – at the Lichfield Guildhall on 30th September.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Voted into the top three flamenco guitarists in the world by Guitar Player USA, Juan Martin has toured the world playing concerts from Shanghai and Melbourne to New York as well as the Montreux Jazz Festival. “He played for Picasso’s 90th birthday celebrations and his books and films for learning the guitar are now translated into many languages.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets for his performance in Lichfield are available via the Lichfield Arts website.