A free family fun day for Lichfield residents is coming to Lichfield’s Beacon Park.

Organised by Crooked House Events, it will take place on 26th August and feature music and entertainment.

It is part of three days of events starting on 25th August with Ministry of Sound Classical.

Following the family fun day, the weekend will be wrapped up on 27th August with Crooked House in the Park featuring performances by the likes of Groove Armada, DJ Luck and MC Neat, and David Rodigan.

The Big Family Day Out on 26th August will feature tribute acts to the likes of ABBA, Blondie, Amy Winehouse and Fleetwood Mac, as well as performances by DJs and fairground rides.

Crooked House Events MD, Adam Turbill, said:

“We believe in giving back to the community that has continually supported us – the Big Family Day Out is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the wonderful people of Lichfield. “We are thrilled to bring this day of fun, music, and celebration to Beacon Park and create cherished memories for families across the city.” Adam Turbill

To get a free ticket for the event – which runs from midday to 10pm – residents must email [email protected] with proof of their residency in Lichfield. A limited number of tickets will be available for non-residents online.

More information about the Bank Holiday Weekend events are available on the Crooked House Events website.