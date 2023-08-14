A new property could be built on land in Burntwood if plans are approved.

The four bedroom home is proposed for land alongside 107 Springhill Road.

It comes after previous plans to build two new homes were rejected earlier this year.

A planning statement for the new proposals said:

“The new revised proposals in this current application involve building just one four bedroomed house alongside the existing property fronting Springhill Road, with no development at the rear which would be retained as the large rear garden area for the new house. “The two storey house with gable to the road frontage would have an open plan kitchen-diner, separate lounge and dining rooms with a separate single garage and downstairs WC. “There would be four bedrooms on the first floor, one of which is with ensuite and there would also be a family bathroom.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.