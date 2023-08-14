People in Staffordshire are being urged to look out for potential electrical hazards this summer.

National Grid bosses said items such as hedge trimmers, window cleaning poles and even a temporary football goal are among the items to have caused problems in the past.

The electricity network operator said people should check for overhead lines and underground cables when using items which could be good conductors such as tools, ladders, tent poles and kites.

Eddie Cochrane, safety advisor at National Grid, said: