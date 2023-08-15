People are being invited to book deckchair seating for the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.
The outdoor classical musical spectacular takes place on 2nd September and will feature a live orchestra and singers.
Red, white and blue seating in the deckchair area – sponsored by In-Form Solutions Ltd – will be on offer for £10 each and can be booked online.
Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader, said:
“On behalf of the district council I wish to thank In-Form Solutions for sponsoring the deckchair section.
“Lichfield Proms is such a popular event, the atmosphere is always fantastic, and it’s great to see so many people enjoying themselves each year.
“It remains free for everyone to enjoy but this is only made possible by the generous support of sponsors. Thank you to them all.”Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council