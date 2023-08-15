People are being invited to book deckchair seating for the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.

The outdoor classical musical spectacular takes place on 2nd September and will feature a live orchestra and singers.

Red, white and blue seating in the deckchair area – sponsored by In-Form Solutions Ltd – will be on offer for £10 each and can be booked online.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader, said: