A councillor says revamped plans to pedestrianise Lichfield city centre feel “rushed”.

Lichfield District Council has rowed back on full pedestrianisation after a backlash from businesses and blue badge holders.

As a result a new “hybrid” part-time scheme has been put forward.

It will mean some vehicles will be permitted Monday to Wednesday, with the previous restrictions in place on all other days.

Cllr Steve Norman, who chairs Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee said that despite being reassured that other towns had similar arrangements, no examples have been provided.

The Labour councillor said:

“I had not found any similar schemes before the meeting where we interviewed the cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy – and officers – but I was told there were and that I would be sent links. “After chasing this offer up, I was sent info on other schemes but none that effectively banned blue badge holders from pedestrianised area on four days of the week. “It was of concern to members because of the confusion this would cause to visitors, especially tourists, and pedestrians who would need to remind themselves as to whether it was a car-free day or not before crossing a road. “I challenged this and was then told that they were not aware of ‘any schemes that are exactly comparable’.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

The revamped pedestrianisation scheme – which began on the same day as the overview and scrutiny committee met this week – sees blue badge and permit holders able to access city centre roads from Monday until midnight on Wednesday.

But from Thursday to Sunday the restrictions on traffic from midday onwards will remain in place.

Cllr Norman said: