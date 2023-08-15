A councillor says revamped plans to pedestrianise Lichfield city centre feel “rushed”.
Lichfield District Council has rowed back on full pedestrianisation after a backlash from businesses and blue badge holders.
As a result a new “hybrid” part-time scheme has been put forward.
It will mean some vehicles will be permitted Monday to Wednesday, with the previous restrictions in place on all other days.
Cllr Steve Norman, who chairs Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee said that despite being reassured that other towns had similar arrangements, no examples have been provided.
The Labour councillor said:
“I had not found any similar schemes before the meeting where we interviewed the cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy – and officers – but I was told there were and that I would be sent links.
“After chasing this offer up, I was sent info on other schemes but none that effectively banned blue badge holders from pedestrianised area on four days of the week.
“It was of concern to members because of the confusion this would cause to visitors, especially tourists, and pedestrians who would need to remind themselves as to whether it was a car-free day or not before crossing a road.
“I challenged this and was then told that they were not aware of ‘any schemes that are exactly comparable’.”Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council
The revamped pedestrianisation scheme – which began on the same day as the overview and scrutiny committee met this week – sees blue badge and permit holders able to access city centre roads from Monday until midnight on Wednesday.
But from Thursday to Sunday the restrictions on traffic from midday onwards will remain in place.
Cllr Norman said:
“We were not able to give our views as a committee before it was implemented. It seemed rushed to me.
“I proposed that we have a task group of members look at this single issue of pedestrianisation in Lichfield – in particular how blue badge holders are going to be affected and this was supported.”Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council
There are only two answers to this question Yes or No. Therefore can the council print some ballot papers with those two answers only and get them
completed at the their next meeting and we can all move on from this?!
If a half way house solution is the preferred option then the question isn’t pedestrianisation is it!
Do you have a better idea Steve?
@Cllr Steve Norman, I could offer you many examples of blue badge holders being banned from parking & driving through into town centres for various reasons from across the nation heres a few, York, Westfield and Oxford.
Stop jumping on this nonsense band wagon and wake up from the 90s its the year 2023 Cllr Norman. Commonsense preveils not this stupidty from the council trying to come to a compromise to stop this wagon of moaning and trying to just force your own way pathetic accuses they carry no merit. The majority of the population in Lichfield want our city centre to be clean, attractive and safe but your wanting the opposite Cllr Norman.
Monday to Wednesday allows blu e badge holders to enter the town centre however, the signage at the bottom of Tamworth Street has not been updated so any visitors to city will not be aware of the latest change and and as for the tourists, no chance.Wherever I go in this country,I stick to what it says on the signposts.
This is quite illuminating. So no other schemes have been found that ban blue badge holders accessing the town/city centre for four days a week? Does this give a lie to the whataboutery spouted by some people regarding blue badge access elsewhere? The plot thickens. Well done to Cllr Norman for questioning this.
Surely the original decision to suspend the disabled parking and then instigate a pedestrianisation scheme without any proper consultation with residents or businesses was “rushed”?
Every decision since then, including this stupid hybrid scheme, has simply made a bad situation worse.
The same easily applies to Birmingham Road, the cinema, multi-storey car park, aqua sports on Stowe Pool, the leisure centre and anything else that has been happening for the last few years.