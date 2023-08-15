Lichfield City will be looking to make it two league wins in as many outings as they return to action.

Ivor Green’s men got off to a winning start against Congleton Town at the weekend and will look for more of the same when they welcome Darlaston Town tomorrow (16th August).

The visitors also picked up a victory in their first Midland Football League Premier Division game of the campaign, picking up all three points after beating Racing Club Warwick 3-1.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow is at 7.45pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions. Under 16s are free with a paying adult.