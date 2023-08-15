The new stand at Lichfield City FC

Lichfield City will be looking to make it two league wins in as many outings as they return to action.

Ivor Green’s men got off to a winning start against Congleton Town at the weekend and will look for more of the same when they welcome Darlaston Town tomorrow (16th August).

The visitors also picked up a victory in their first Midland Football League Premier Division game of the campaign, picking up all three points after beating Racing Club Warwick 3-1.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow is at 7.45pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions. Under 16s are free with a paying adult.

