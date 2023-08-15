A Lichfield tree is in the running to be crowned the nation’s favourite.

The distinctive foxglove stands in the Gardens of Remembrance and is often photographed in front of Lichfield Cathedral.

It has now been named in the finals of the Woodland Trust’s Tree of the Year competition.

“A much-loved landmark in the city, the tree is native to China and shows off colourful foxglove-shaped blooms in springtime.” Woodland Trust

The tree will face competition from a number of trees, including a sweet chestnut in Greenwich Park, a poplar in Manchester and an oak in Belfast.

The winner will be decided via a public vote which is open until 15th October.

For more details visit the Woodland Trust website.