Organisers have confirmed the 2023 Lichfield Half Marathon has been cancelled.

The event had been due to take place in October, but low entry numbers have now seen it axed.

KP Events said that the company could not take the financial risk of going ahead with the race this year.

“The event business as a whole has suffered terribly post-Covid, with many similar companies going out of business – including lots of our suppliers – taking with them lots of runners entry fees with little chance of a refund. “In 2022 we made the decision to go ahead with the Lichfield Half Marathon event even though we knew we were going to lose thousands of pounds due to lower entry levels and increased logistic costs, but we wanted to bring our loyal participants a much-needed event. “Things have improved and the Tamworth 10k and the iconic Fradley 10k were good entry numbers in 2022. “However, with less than seven weeks to go until the 2023 Lichfield Half Marathon, entries are again very low and we are unable to sustain a similar financial loss again.” KP Events spokesperson

Runners who have already signed up for the race are being offered the chance to transfer their entry to the Tamworth 10k and Fradley 10k events.

“We hope all runners will take up this fabulous offer, which will allow us to stage these two great events for you and continue as a business.” KP Events spokesperson

The Tamworth 10k will take place on 29th October 2023 with the Fradley 10k scheduled for 17th March 2024.