A regular market is returning to Whittington this weekend.
The event will take place on Saturday (19th August) and will feature a range of stalls.
The village market will run from 9.30am to 1pm on the car park at The Bell Inn pub.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
A regular market is returning to Whittington this weekend.
The event will take place on Saturday (19th August) and will feature a range of stalls.
The village market will run from 9.30am to 1pm on the car park at The Bell Inn pub.