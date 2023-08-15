Collections of watches have clocked up an impressive £35,000 after being sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.
Dozens of timepieces went under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers yesterday (13th August).
They included collections of wristwatches from two sellers, with highlights ranging from an A Lange and Söhne piece selling at £10,500 to a vintage Omega Seamaster chronograph, going for £2,500.
A ‘racing red’ Michael Schumacher special edition Omega Speedmaster also fetched £2,000, while a Breguet Classique wristwatch made £4,400.
Watch specialist Ben Winterton said:
“This auction really chimed with watch connoisseurs from all over the world, with hundreds watching the lots online and placing early bids before the sale got underway.
“The live auction saw a huge amount of interest from people online, in the room and bidding over the telephone, with some fantastic hammer prices achieved for our clients.
“Ranging from a detailed assembly of niche and unusual timepieces to a collection of stunning prestige luxury watches, the sale featured pieces from a handful of private watch collections totalling in excess of £35,000.”Ben Winterton