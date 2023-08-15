Collections of watches have clocked up an impressive £35,000 after being sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

Dozens of timepieces went under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers yesterday (13th August).

They included collections of wristwatches from two sellers, with highlights ranging from an A Lange and Söhne piece selling at £10,500 to a vintage Omega Seamaster chronograph, going for £2,500.

A ‘racing red’ Michael Schumacher special edition Omega Speedmaster also fetched £2,000, while a Breguet Classique wristwatch made £4,400.

Watch specialist Ben Winterton said: